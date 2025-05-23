Dyson PencilVac launched: World’s slimmest vacuum cleaner with advanced hair untangling tech Dyson has launched the world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner—PencilVac—featuring a 38 mm-wide body, 55AW suction power, wireless app connectivity, and a new Fluffycones brush head to untangle hair. Currently available in Japan, it’s expected to arrive in India soon.

New Delhi:

Dyson has introduced the PencilVac, the slimmest handheld vacuum cleaner ever. As per the information available, with a body diameter of just 38mm, the new vacuum cleaner resembles a sleek mop stick more than a traditional vacuum cleaner. It weighs only 1.8 kg, making it easy to manoeuvre in tight spaces like under furniture or between car seats.

Powerful yet compact design

Despite its ultra-slim form, the PencilVac features a 28mm Hyperdymium motor delivering 55AW of suction power. This ensures powerful cleaning without compromising on size or weight. Dyson had to miniaturize many internal components to fit into the compact 38mm chassis, marking a significant engineering feat.

New Fluffycones Technology for hair untangling

A standout feature is Dyson’s newly introduced Fluffycones brush head, which uses four conical brush bars to actively eject tangled hair as it cleans. This design prevents hair from wrapping around the brush bar, a common issue in many vacuum cleaners. The brush heads also use angled bristles and a dual-direction laser illumination system to reveal fine dust and debris during forward and backward strokes.

Enhanced dust compression and hygiene

The PencilVac’s air-compressing dustbin system allows it to store five times more debris, reducing the need for frequent bin emptying. Dyson also introduced a new syringe-style ejection system, offering improved hygienic shroud cleaning.

Smart App Support and battery life

It becomes the first Dyson cordless vacuum to feature wireless connectivity with the MyDyson app, enabling smart usage insights and maintenance reminders. Users also benefit from a swappable battery pack, offering up to 60 minutes of usage per charge. A magnetic charging dock with tool storage is included for added convenience.

Launch and availability

Dyson has launched the PencilVac in Japan and select international markets. The Indian launch is expected soon, with pricing to be announced at a later date. Dyson’s latest vacuum cleaner promises a revolution in slim, smart, and effective home cleaning.