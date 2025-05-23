Pakistani spy Jyoti Malhotra used encrypted apps to leak secrets to Pakistan: WhatsApp, Telegram and more Jyoti Malhotra, an Indian YouTuber, has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. Authorities allege that she used encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and Snapchat to pass sensitive information to ISI handlers.

New Delhi:

In a shocking revelation, Jyoti Malhotra, a popular Indian YouTuber with over 3.7 lakh subscribers, has been arrested by Hisar police for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Known for her travel vlogs under the channel ‘Travel with JO’, Jyoti is accused of using encrypted messaging apps to share sensitive information with Pakistani handlers.

Spying for Pakistan through encrypted mobile applications

The police revealed that Jyoti used WhatsApp, Telegram and Snapchat- some of the popular and commonly used applications to maintain communication with Pakistani intelligence operatives. She allegedly shared strategic information and was under the radar due to her international travel and coded chats. Six others have also been arrested in the case.

The Mystery of 'Danish': Who is he, and how is Jyoti linked?

A key figure in the case is Ahsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, whom Jyoti reportedly met in her Pakistan visit in 2023. Their relationship extended beyond borders, with the pair even visiting Indonesia together, as per the reports. It is stated that Danish is suspected of having introduced Jyoti to ISI agents.

Social media propaganda suspected

Authorities believe that Jyoti may have used her platform to promote pro-Pakistan narratives subtly. Titles like “Indian Girl in Pakistan” and videos praising Pakistani hospitality are now under scrutiny for potentially acting as soft propaganda.

Embassy Links and VIP events

In a startling detail, Jyoti reportedly attended a VIP Iftar event at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. This invitation and her embassy connections are being closely examined for espionage motives.

Ongoing probe and National Security Alert

The investigation is far from over. Authorities are analysing Jyoti’s devices, financial records, and international movements. DSP Kamaljeet Singh confirmed she confessed to using encrypted apps for covert communication during her Pakistan visits.

A wake-up call for influencer oversight

This high-profile case underscores how influencer platforms can be misused for cross-border espionage. What started as travel vlogging has exposed a potential intelligence breach, prompting Indian security agencies to heighten their watch over social media activities linked to foreign interactions.