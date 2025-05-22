iPhone 17 Air leak hints at slim design with smaller battery: Will it impact performance? Despite concerns about battery life, reports suggest Apple could introduce a high-density battery for better efficiency. Launching in September 2025, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to pack top-tier specs, new AI features, and start around Rs 89,900 in India.

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading name in consumer tech, is reportedly preparing to counter Samsung’s latest flagship device (Galaxy S25 Edge) with its own ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air. Expected to launch in September 2025, the iPhone 17 Air is stated to be the thinnest of all the iPhones yet, with just 5.5mm thick and might weigh around 145 grams. It might make it potentially the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever created.

Battery capacity raises eyebrows

One major talking point is the device’s battery. A leak from Korean blog Naver suggests the iPhone 17 Air could house a 2,800mAh battery, which seems small for a phone expected to have a 6.6-inch screen. For context, Samsung’s S25 Edge, with a similar slim profile, offers a 3,900mAh battery.

However, Apple may be using new high-density battery technology that compensates for the smaller size. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this could offer 15–20 per cent more real-world efficiency, giving users improved battery life despite lower numbers on paper.

Flagship-level specs expected

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Air might feature a 6-core A19 chip built on TSMC’s 3nm process, up to 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM — matching the Pro models. The RAM boost could power new Apple AI tools like Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence.

Camera-wise, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a 48MP rear sensor and an upgraded 24MP front camera. Charging is expected to be faster too, with 35W wired and MagSafe wireless support.

Price and positioning in India

The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to replace the current Plus model, which is available in the existing range of Apple handsets. And the device will be available at an expected price of around Rs 89,900 in the Indian market. Positioned between the standard and Pro variants, this new model may offer a slim, powerful alternative for users seeking a lighter flagship.