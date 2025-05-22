Vaibhav Taneja: Know about Tesla's CFO who earns more than Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai Tesla’s Indian-origin CFO Vaibhav Taneja has made global headlines for earning an astounding USD 139.5 million in total compensation in 2024. This record-breaking salary has surpassed those of high-profile tech leaders like Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai.

Tesla’s Indian-origin CFO, Vaibhav Taneja, has made global headlines for earning USD 139.5 million in total compensation in 2024. This indeed is a record-breaking salary which has surpassed the high-profile tech leaders like Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai. Taneja’s journey from Delhi University to the financial helm of Tesla is being celebrated as a symbol of excellence and global achievement. Here is everything you must know about the CFO of Tesla.

From Delhi to Wall Street: Vaibhav Taneja’s inspiring rise

Vaibhav Taneja began his academic journey at Delhi University, earning a Bachelor of Commerce in 1999. He later became a Chartered Accountant in India and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the U.S. in 2006. Taneja spent 17 years at PwC in India and the U.S., eventually joining SolarCity in 2016. After SolarCity merged with Tesla in 2017, his career took off.

Climbing Tesla’s corporate ladder

At Tesla, Taneja quickly rose through the ranks. From Assistant Corporate Controller, he became Corporate Controller in 2018, Chief Accounting Officer in 2019, and finally Chief Financial Officer in August 2023. Today, he also serves as a director for Tesla India Motors and Energy, playing a crucial role in shaping Tesla’s strategy for the Indian market.

The USD 139 million compensation that turned heads

Taneja’s 2024 salary package is largely stock-based and designed to vest over four years. At the time of the award, Tesla shares were priced at $250 but later surged to USD 342, boosting the overall value of his compensation. This puts him far ahead of Satya Nadella’s USD 79.1 million and Sundar Pichai’s USD 10.7 million for the same year, and even broke Nikola’s previous CFO salary record of USD 86 million in 2020.

Challenges and criticism amid reward

Taneja’s soaring pay comes at a time when Tesla faces tough market conditions, including falling EV sales and tighter margins. While critics question massive executive pay, Tesla defends rewarding leaders with proven financial expertise to guide the company through turbulent times.

The man behind the billions

Vaibhav Taneja is known not for flamboyance, but for strategic financial leadership and calm precision. With over two decades of experience, he has become a role model — especially for Indians abroad — proving that skill, dedication, and global adaptability can lead to extraordinary success on the world stage.