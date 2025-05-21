iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ launched with massive 6800mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 50MP camera iQOO has launched its latest flagship phone, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+, in China. With a massive 6800mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and 50MP camera, the phone offers powerful specs for gamers and content creators.

New Delhi:

iQOO has launched its much-anticipated Neo 10 Pro+ smartphone in China, a performance-centric flagship packed with premium features. As part of the Neo 10 series, the Pro+ model is expected to reach Indian markets soon alongside the standard iQOO Neo 10.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Price in China (and India Approximate)

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is available in five storage variants:

12GB RAM and 256GB – CNY 2999 (around Rs 35,500) 12GB RAM + 512GB – CNY 3499 (around Rs 41,500) 16GB RAM + 256GB – CNY 3299 (around Rs 39,000) 16GB RAM + 512GB – CNY 3699 (around Rs 43,000) 16GB + 1TB – CNY 4199 (around Rs 50,000)

It will be available in Black Shadow, Chi Guang White, and Super Pixel colour options.

Display and performance

The device features a 6.82-inch 2K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and supports a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits. This ensures an immersive viewing and gaming experience.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. It scored an impressive 3.3 million+ on the AnTuTu benchmark. A dedicated Q2 gaming chip is also onboard for enhanced performance.

Camera and battery

For photography, the Neo 10 Pro+ sports a 50MP OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 16MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls. The device includes a 7K Ice Dome VC liquid cooling system to keep it cool under heavy use.

It runs Android 15 with OriginOS and is backed by a huge 6800mAh battery with 120W fast charging, making it one of the most powerful phones in its segment.

Connectivity and launch in India

The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and more. With its powerful features, iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is expected to make a splash in India soon, especially for users seeking top-tier specs in the sub-Rs 50,000 range.