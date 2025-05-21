Android 16 Beta rolls out to Pixel users: What's new and how to download it? The final beta version of Android 16 is now available for select Pixel devices. This update brings a refreshed UI, enhanced privacy settings, dynamic themes, and improved notification features. Pixel users can enrol in the Android Beta Program to try it early.

New Delhi:

During the Google I/O 2025 event, Google rolled out the final QPR Beta version of Android 16 for its Pixel users. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted key upgrades in the new OS, which is expected to be officially released in August or September 2025. This version focuses heavily on interface design upgrades, dynamic theming, and enhanced privacy protections.

(Image Source : GOOGLE)Google I/O

What’s new in Android 16?

Refreshed design and animations: Android 16 introduces Material 3 expressive animations. Notifications now appear with a blurred background, and icons have more depth for a visually rich experience. You'll also be able to see which apps are running in the background at a glance. Dynamic colour themes: Google has added richer and more dynamic colour themes. You’ll also be able to customise quick settings for faster access and better control. Enhanced privacy features: With Android 16, users will get advanced privacy tools like improved biometric login and passkey support. There's also a feature to set up multiple profiles on the same device, ideal for sharing or work profiles.

Supported Pixel devices for Android 16 Beta

Pixel 6 / 6 Pro / 6a Pixel 7 / 7 Pro / 7a Pixel 8 / 8 Pro / 8a Pixel 9 / 9 Pro / 9 Pro XL / 9a / 9 Pro Fold Pixel Fold Pixel Tablet

How to get the update?

To download Android 16 Beta:

Enrol in the Android Beta Program via the official Google site. Once enrolled, go to Settings > System > System update on your Pixel device. Ensure a fast internet connection (the update size is around 2.91GB).

Note: Once enrolled, you can exit the beta only after the stable release. Doing so earlier may require a factory reset and full backup.

This final beta offers a great preview of what to expect from Android 16 before the stable version hits later this year.