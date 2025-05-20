AC not cooling properly even after servicing? These 5 reasons might be to blame If your AC is not cooling enough even after servicing, it could be due to deeper issues like gas leakage, clogged filters, or a faulty compressor. This article explains the top 5 reasons why your air conditioner may still be underperforming despite regular maintenance.

It can be frustrating when your air conditioner has just been serviced, yet it is not cooling, remains weak or uneven. While a standard service usually includes cleaning filters and checking basic functionality, it may not address deeper issues. Here are five major reasons your AC might still not be cooling efficiently:

1. Refrigerant (Gas) Leakage

One of the most common reasons for poor AC cooling is low refrigerant levels due to leakage. Even a small leak can significantly reduce the cooling efficiency. If your technician didn’t check the gas levels or perform a pressure test during servicing, this issue might have gone unnoticed. Signs of gas leakage include hissing sounds, ice formation, or longer cooling cycles.

2. Dirty or Blocked Filters and Coils

Though basic cleaning is part of servicing, clogged air filters or dirty evaporator/condenser coils may still be causing airflow blockage. This prevents cold air from circulating properly. Regular deep cleaning is necessary, especially in areas with high dust levels.

3. Faulty Compressor

The compressor is the heart of the AC. If it's damaged or not working efficiently, your AC will struggle to cool the room regardless of how recently it was serviced. A failing compressor may produce strange noises or cycle on and off frequently.

4. Inadequate Room Insulation or Wrong AC Size

Even a fully functional AC can underperform if the room isn’t properly insulated or the AC's tonnage is too low for the space. Direct sunlight, poor sealing around windows, or high ceilings can make cooling difficult.

5. Thermostat or Sensor Malfunction

Sometimes, the issue lies with the thermostat or temperature sensor. If it's misreading the room’s temperature, the AC might not cool as expected. Check if the remote is working properly and whether the thermostat is placed in the right spot.

If your AC still is not cooling well even after a full service, don’t ignore the issue. Request a detailed inspection from a certified technician who can check for hidden problems like gas leakage or compressor issues. Early diagnosis can prevent costly repairs and keep you cool all summer long.