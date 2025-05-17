OnePlus 13s set to launch soon in India: Check price, specs and design details OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest premium smartphone, the OnePlus 13s, in India. Expected to arrive with a sleek design, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a new ‘Plus Key’ for added customisation, the phone is anticipated to be priced around Rs 50,000.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has officially confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13s, will launch in India very soon. The announcement was made through a teaser video on OnePlus’s social media platforms, showcasing the phone’s striking look and innovative features.

Stylish design and new colour options

The teaser reveals the OnePlus 13s in three elegant colours: Black, Soft Green, and Pastel Pink, catering to users who prefer both classic and trendy shades. The design language appears to take inspiration from the OnePlus 13T, previously launched in China, suggesting a clean and minimalist aesthetic.

(Image Source : ONEPLUS)OnePlus 13s

'Plus Key': OnePlus introduces custom control button

One of the key highlights of the OnePlus 13s is the introduction of the ‘Plus Key’, a customizable physical button similar to Apple’s Action Button. This new feature will allow users to personalise device controls, offering easier access to apps or quick actions based on preferences.

Expected specifications

According to leaks and early reports, the OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch display and be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising blazing-fast performance for gaming and multitasking. The device is also expected to come with an improved cooling system and AI-backed software enhancements.

OnePlus 13s: Price in India and Dubai

The OnePlus 13s is rumoured to be priced at around Rs 50,000 in India, placing it in the premium mid-range category. In Dubai, the phone may launch at an estimated price of AED 2,100, while in the US, it could be priced at USD 649. These prices suggest OnePlus aims to offer flagship-level features at a slightly lower cost.

Availability

Once launched, the OnePlus 13s will be available through Amazon India, the official OnePlus India website, and offline retail stores. The exact launch date is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

With its modern design, powerful chipset, and the all-new Plus Key, the OnePlus 13s looks set to be a strong contender in the upper mid-range smartphone segment. Stay tuned for the official launch and detailed specs.