AC servicing time: Why you must service your air conditioner after every 600 hours of use Many AC users are unaware that air conditioners must be serviced after 600–700 hours of use to maintain performance and safety. Continuous use without proper maintenance can reduce cooling efficiency and even risk serious damage.

New Delhi:

As temperatures rise in May, June, and July, the need for cooling solutions becomes a priority. While fans and coolers can provide temporary relief, air conditioners (ACs) have become a vital appliance in many Indian homes. However, many users often overlook the importance of regular AC servicing, which can lead to reduced cooling, higher electricity bills, or even equipment damage.

Why timely servicing is a must

The performance of an air conditioner depends heavily on its maintenance. If not serviced on time, the cooling efficiency drops significantly, and the AC consumes more power to maintain the desired temperature. In extreme cases, neglected AC units can even become safety hazards. Reports of AC-related blasts during summer are often linked to poor maintenance.

How many hours before your AC needs servicing?

One of the biggest questions most AC owners fail to ask is: after how many hours should an AC be serviced? Experts recommend servicing your AC after every 600 to 700 hours of use. Surprisingly, over 90% of users are unaware of this benchmark. Ignoring it can lead to gas leakage, clogged filters, and overworked compressors—ultimately shortening your AC's lifespan.

Must-follow AC tips for the summer

Avoid continuous use: Do not run the AC for more than 10–12 hours nonstop. It puts pressure on the compressor and increases the risk of failure. Check for gas leaks: If your AC usage crosses 600 hours, make sure to check for any gas leakage. Clean filters regularly: This improves airflow and maintains cooling efficiency. Outdoor unit placement: Never install the outdoor unit in direct sunlight, as it causes overheating. Set the right temperature: Keep the AC at 24 degrees Celsius for a balance of comfort and energy savings.

Regular servicing and mindful usage of your AC not only keep it working efficiently but also protect your investment. As summer heat intensifies, do not wait for your AC to underperform; get it checked after 600–700 hours of use and follow basic care tips to stay cool and safe.