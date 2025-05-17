Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Android 16 set to launch in June: Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones to get first access

Android 16 set to launch in June: Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones to get first access

Google has officially confirmed that Android 16 will launch in June 2025—much earlier than usual. The update will first roll out to Pixel smartphones, followed by Samsung's flagship Galaxy series. Here’s a look at the complete list of phones expected to receive the update first.

Android 16
Android 16 Image Source : Android
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Good news for Android smartphone users—Google has officially announced that Android 16 will be launched in June 2025. This marks a major shift from previous years, where stable Android updates typically rolled out around September or October. The new update promises to enhance smartphone performance, design, and features for a smoother user experience.

Early rollout for Pixel phones:

In line with tradition, Android 16 will first be made available to Google Pixel smartphones. These devices will be the first to benefit from the new features and enhancements that Android 16 will offer. Here's the list of Pixel devices set to receive the update:

  1. Pixel 6
  2. Pixel 6 Pro
  3. Pixel 6a
  4. Pixel 7
  5. Pixel 7 Pro
  6. Pixel 7a
  7. Pixel 8
  8. Pixel 8 Pro
  9. Pixel 8a
  10. Pixel Fold
  11. Pixel 9
  12. Pixel 9 Pro
  13. Pixel 9 Pro XL
  14. Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  15. Pixel 9a

Samsung phones are next in line:

After the Pixel lineup, Samsung will begin rolling out the Android 16 update to its premium smartphones. This includes upcoming models as well as recently launched devices. Here's what’s expected:

  1. Galaxy S25 Series (S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra and S25 Edge)
  2. Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
  3. Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 (expected to launch in July with Android 16 pre-installed)
  4. Galaxy S24 Series (S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra) — to receive the update by Q4 of 2025

A surprise launch strategy from Google:

This is the first time that Google is launching a stable version of Android so early in the year. With Android 16, Google aims to offer faster updates and better support across manufacturers, starting with Pixel and then expanding to brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and others.

Stay tuned as Android 16 brings a refreshed user interface, improved security features, and enhanced AI integration for a next-gen Android experience.

iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air tipped for September launch: Check key specs and global pricing

What do the colours on Google Maps mean? Here’s the full guide

Jio offers Rs 299 benefits for just Rs 100: OTT fans rejoice with free JioCinema Premium

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Android 16 Tech News Pixel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\