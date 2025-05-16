What do the colours on Google Maps mean? Here’s the full guide Google Maps displays different coloured lines like red, green, yellow, blue, purple, and brown — each with a specific meaning related to traffic, route conditions, and terrain. This guide explains what each colour indicates, helping users navigate smarter and avoid traffic jams or difficult roads.

Google Maps has become one of the most essential tools for smartphone users. Whether you are exploring a new city or just trying to avoid a traffic jam on your daily route, Google Maps offers real-time updates and route suggestions. But have you ever noticed the colourful lines — green, red, yellow, blue, purple, and brown — and wondered what they mean?

Many people think these colours are just a part of the design, but that’s not true. Each colour indicates important traffic and route information that can help you travel more efficiently.

Green Lines: Smooth ride ahead

If you see a green line on your route in Google Maps, it means that the road is clear with no traffic. You can expect a smooth and quick drive without any interruptions.

Yellow or Orange Lines: Light Traffic

Yellow or orange lines suggest that there is moderate traffic on the road. Your travel may be slightly slower, but there won’t be any major delays. It’s still a fairly good route to take.

Red Lines: Heavy traffic or jam ahead

A red line is a warning. It means heavy traffic or congestion. If the red is dark or thick, it indicates a severe jam. You might want to look for alternate routes if you're in a hurry.

Blue Line: Your suggested route

When you start navigation in Google Maps, a blue line highlights the recommended route from your starting point to your destination. It helps you follow the right path.

Purple Line: Alternate route with some traffic

Sometimes, Google Maps shows a purple line. This line indicates an alternate or longer route, which may have minor traffic. It's usually shown when avoiding traffic on the main route.

Brown Line: Hilly or elevated terrain

If you notice a brown line, it means the road goes through hilly or elevated areas. It helps you understand terrain changes, especially when travelling in rural or mountainous regions.

Knowing the meaning of these colored lines can help you avoid delays, understand road conditions, and make better travel decisions. The next time you open Google Maps, remember — those colours are more than just decoration. They're your smart travel assistant!