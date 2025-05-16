Oppo Reno 14 and 14 Pro launched with 50MP triple cameras, dimensity chips and Android 15 Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro smartphones in China, featuring Android 15, 50MP triple cameras, and powerful MediaTek chipsets. With stunning OLED displays, big batteries, and wireless charging (Pro model), the series is expected to enter the Indian market soon.

New Delhi:

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands, has launched the Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G smartphones, the successors to the Reno 13 series. The latest lineup has been launched in China currently, and it runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and offers top-tier hardware, including a triple 50MP camera setup, fast charging and high refresh rate OLED screens.

Oppo Reno 14 and 14 Pro: Price and variants

The Reno 14 series is now available for pre-orders in the Chinese market only, and it is available in three colour options- Mermaid, Reef Black, and Calla Lily Purple. Here’s the pricing and variants you must know about:

Reno 14 5G (China prices):

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: CNY 2,799 (around Rs 33,200) 16GB RAM and 256GB storage: CNY 2,999 (around Rs 35,600) 12GB RAM and 512GB storage: CNY 3,099 ( around Rs 36,800) 16GB RAM and 512GB storage: CNY 3,299 (around Rs 39,100) 16GB RAM and 1TB storage: CNY 3,799 (around Rs 45,100)

Reno 14 Pro 5G (China prices):

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: CNY 3,499 (around Rs 41,500) 12GB RAM and 512GB storage: CNY 3,799 (around Rs 45,100) 16GB RAM and 512GB storage: CNY 3,999 (around Rs 47,400) 16GB RAM and 1TB storage: CNY 4,499 (around Rs 53,400)

Performance and display

The Reno 14 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350, while the Pro variant gets the more advanced Dimensity 8450 chipset. Both phones offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 3.1 storage. Displays are sharp OLED panels — 6.59-inch (Reno 14) and 6.83-inch (Reno 14 Pro) — with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming.

Camera setup: Triple 50MP power

Both devices feature triple 50MP cameras including a main sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope lens (3.5x zoom), and a 50MP selfie shooter. The Pro model adds a 50MP ultra-wide camera, while the standard version settles for 8MP ultra-wide.

Battery and charging

The Reno 14 packs a 6,000mAh battery; the Pro boosts this to 6,200mAh. Both support 80W wired charging, and the Pro also offers 50W wireless AIRVOOC charging.

Other key features

Android 15 with ColorOS 15 IP66, IP68, IP69 dust/water resistance In-display fingerprint sensor 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS support USB Type-C

Expected to launch in India soon, the Oppo Reno 14 series is aiming at the premium mid-range segment with a mix of style, performance, and flagship-level features.