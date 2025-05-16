Garena Free Fire Max redeem code for May 16: Unlock free skins, diamonds and more

Advertisement
The game has released new redeem codes for May 16, offering free in-game rewards including weapon skins, diamonds, exclusive outfits, and more. These codes are time-sensitive, so players are encouraged to claim them quickly before they expire.

Free Fire
Free Fire Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena, the company behind the famous Free Fire Max game, a popular battle royale game for smartphone users, have rolled out a new set of redeem codes. These codes will enable the players to claim exclusive in-game items. The company releases codes which help the player to enjoy freebies, during the enhanced in-game entertainment

Garena Free Fire Max:  Codes for the day (May 16)

  1. FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N  
  2. FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R  
  3. FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F  
  4. FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R  
  5. FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M  
  6. FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S  
  7. FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q  
  8. FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T  
  9. FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H  
  10. FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W  
  11. FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K  
  12. FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G  
  13. FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L  

What can you win by redeeming these codes?

By redeeming these codes (which are time-bound), players will stand a chance to get:

  1. Rebel Academy outfits
  2. Revolt weapon loot crates
  3. Diamond vouchers
  4. Gun skins
  5. Other in-game visual upgrades

These rewards can significantly enhance gameplay and appearance in the Free Fire Max universe.

How to redeem the codes?

  1. Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site.
  2. Log in using your Facebook, X (Twitter), Google, or VK ID.
  3. Copy and paste any of the redeem codes listed above.
  4. Upon successful redemption, rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox.

Note: Currency rewards like diamonds are added directly to your wallet.

Act fast: Limited time offer

Each code is limited to 500 redemptions and remains valid for only 12 hours. To avoid missing out, players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Important note

These redeem codes are time-sensitive and may expire quickly. If you see an error during redemption, the code might already be used or no longer be valid. Make sure to redeem them as early as possible to enjoy the free rewards.

Game players must note that the original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2022, at which point it had millions of users across the country. Fortunately, the Max version remains available for download on the Google Play Store. Free Fire regularly hosts in-game events to keep gamers engaged, where participants can earn items and collect exclusive rewards using redeem codes.

 

