Garena Free Fire Max redeem code for May 16: Unlock free skins, diamonds and more The game has released new redeem codes for May 16, offering free in-game rewards including weapon skins, diamonds, exclusive outfits, and more. These codes are time-sensitive, so players are encouraged to claim them quickly before they expire.

New Delhi:

Garena, the company behind the famous Free Fire Max game, a popular battle royale game for smartphone users, have rolled out a new set of redeem codes. These codes will enable the players to claim exclusive in-game items. The company releases codes which help the player to enjoy freebies, during the enhanced in-game entertainment

Garena Free Fire Max: Codes for the day (May 16)

FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

What can you win by redeeming these codes?

By redeeming these codes (which are time-bound), players will stand a chance to get:

Rebel Academy outfits Revolt weapon loot crates Diamond vouchers Gun skins Other in-game visual upgrades

These rewards can significantly enhance gameplay and appearance in the Free Fire Max universe.

How to redeem the codes?

Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site. Log in using your Facebook, X (Twitter), Google, or VK ID. Copy and paste any of the redeem codes listed above. Upon successful redemption, rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox.

Note: Currency rewards like diamonds are added directly to your wallet.

Act fast: Limited time offer

Each code is limited to 500 redemptions and remains valid for only 12 hours. To avoid missing out, players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Important note

These redeem codes are time-sensitive and may expire quickly. If you see an error during redemption, the code might already be used or no longer be valid. Make sure to redeem them as early as possible to enjoy the free rewards.

Game players must note that the original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2022, at which point it had millions of users across the country. Fortunately, the Max version remains available for download on the Google Play Store. Free Fire regularly hosts in-game events to keep gamers engaged, where participants can earn items and collect exclusive rewards using redeem codes.