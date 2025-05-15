OnePlus 15 camera setup leaked: Could reuse triple 50MP lens from OnePlus 13 The smartphone is currently under A/B testing, and its final camera configuration is yet to be decided. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, the OnePlus 15 may debut in China later in 2025, followed by a global launch in early 2026.

New Delhi:

While the OnePlus 15 is still months away from its official reveal, camera details have started surfacing online. A leak shared by a reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station, suggests that OnePlus may opt for the same triple-camera setup seen in the OnePlus 13.

Triple 50MP cameras in A/B testing

As per the leak on Weibo, OnePlus is currently testing prototype units of the OnePlus 15 featuring three 50-megapixel cameras. These include a primary wide sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto periscope sensor with 3x optical zoom. The company is reportedly evaluating different sensor sizes, including large and ultra-large sensors for the main camera and small or medium sensors for the periscope lens.

Likely to mirror OnePlus 13’s Hasselblad setup

If confirmed, the OnePlus 15 may share the same camera system as the OnePlus 13, which used a Hasselblad-branded triple rear setup comprising:

50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor (1/1.4-inch)

50MP S5KJN5 ultra-wide lens

50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens with 3x zoom

The front camera on the OnePlus 13 is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor, which could also carry over.

Other expected specifications

Besides the camera, the OnePlus 15 is expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution. It might adopt a refined design inspired by iPhones, offering a modern flat-edged aesthetic.

Launch timeline: Late 2025 in China, early 2026 globally

The OnePlus 15 is expected to debut in October or November 2025 in China. The global release, including India, is likely to follow in January 2026.

OnePlus 13 recap

Launched in India at Rs. 69,999, the OnePlus 13 features:

Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

6.82-inch 2K LTPO ProXDR AMOLED display (120Hz)

Up to 24GB RAM + 1TB storage

6,000mAh battery with 100W wired & 50W wireless charging

The OnePlus 15 is expected to build upon this solid foundation with enhanced design and refined camera tuning.