Lava Shark 5G design and specs leak ahead of launch: Here's what to expect Leaked renders show the device in blue and gold colours with a dual rear camera setup. The Geekbench listing suggests the phone will run on a Unisoc T765 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and Android 15. More details, including pricing and full specs, are likely to emerge closer to launch.

New Delhi:

Lava is preparing to expand its Shark series lineup in India with the launch of the Lava Shark 5G. The upcoming smartphone is expected to join the Lava Shark 4G, which debuted in March. A recent leak has revealed the design, colour options, and key specifications of the 5G variant, hinting at a budget-friendly device with upgraded features.

Design and colour options revealed

Leaked promotional renders shared in a YTECHB report show the Lava Shark 5G in blue and gold colour variants. The phone features a square-shaped camera island on the back, housing two circular camera sensors and a round LED flash. The design includes a power button and volume rocker on the right edge.

Key specifications tipped via Geekbench

An alleged listing on Geekbench reveals that the Lava Shark 5G could be powered by a Unisoc T765 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone scored 742 in the single-core test and 1,911 in the multi-core test, indicating a performance tier suitable for budget-conscious users. It is expected to run Android 15 out of the box, making it among the few budget phones in India to launch with the latest Android version.

Expected hardware and features

The Lava Shark 5G may feature 64GB of onboard storage and a 13-megapixel main rear camera, according to the leak. While complete display details are yet to surface, the device is likely to carry forward budget-centric features with slight upgrades over the 4G model.

Recap: Lava Shark 4G specs

The 4G version of the Lava Shark was launched at Rs 6,999 and includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, Unisoc T606 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. It also features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and is IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

Lava Shark 5G: Launch timeline

While the exact launch date of the Lava Shark 5G is still under wraps, the official renders and benchmark listings suggest that an announcement could be around the corner. If priced competitively, Lava could strengthen its hold in the affordable 5G smartphone market in India.