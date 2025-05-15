Samsung Galaxy Ring now in two-tone Titanium Black: Exclusive variant debuts with Galaxy S25 Edge The premium-looking wearable blends Titanium Black and Silver tones and will be available in limited quantities from May 14 at the Samsung Gangnam store in South Korea. Buyers of both devices will receive special discounts and rewards.

New Delhi:

Samsung has announced a new limited-edition variant of the Galaxy Ring alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. The new finish is called Two-Tone Titanium Black, a stylish blend of the previously available Titanium Black and Titanium Silver shades.

Launch details and availability

This exclusive variant of the Galaxy Ring will be available for purchase in limited quantities starting May 14, only at the Samsung Gangnam store in South Korea. Customers who purchase both the Galaxy S25 Edge and the limited edition Galaxy Ring together will receive a 20 per cent discount on the ring and KRW 100,000 (approx. Rs 6,000) in Samsung membership points.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy Ring

Same powerful specs, new look

Although the new Galaxy Ring sports a fresh dual-tone design, it retains the same features and specs as the original version. The Galaxy Ring is built with durable titanium, IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, and supports a range of health tracking features through Samsung Health.

It can monitor sleep quality, heart rate, respiratory rate, and more, and offers up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. The ring is available in nine sizes (from size 5 to 13) and is compatible with Android smartphones.

Galaxy Ring in India and the global market

The Galaxy Ring was officially launched during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2024 and went on sale in India in October 2024, priced at Rs 38,999. It is currently sold in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold across various global markets.

Samsung has not revealed images of the new edition yet, but it’s expected to feature an elegant mix of black and silver accents, giving it a more luxurious, premium feel.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is available in two storage options: 12GB RAM with 256GB and 12GB RAM with 512 GB storage. Customers can choose from three colour variants—Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue. However, in India, it is launched in just two colours: Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.