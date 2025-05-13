Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge available for pre-order starting at Rs 1,09,999 with benefits worth Rs 12000 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the slimmest smartphone from the company with flagship features. The device is available for pre-orders through all major offline and online retail channels.

New Delhi:

Samsung has officially unveiled its slimmest smartphone to date, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The South Korean tech giant launched this device in the global market, including India, earlier today. This latest addition to the Galaxy S25 series boasts impressive features, including a remarkable 200MP camera similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Measuring just 5.8mm in thickness, the Galaxy S25 Edge inherits the title of the thinnest smartphone ever created, weighing a mere 163 grams, which makes it lighter than other models in the series (with the exception of the Galaxy S25).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India price and availability

The Galaxy S25 Edge is available in two storage options: 12GB RAM with 256GB and 12GB RAM with 512GB. Customers can choose from three color variants—Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue. However, in India, it is launched in just two colours: Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.

In India, the Galaxy S25 Edge starts at Rs 1,09,999 for the base model, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,21,999. Pre-orders for the device open today across major online and offline retailers. Those who pre-order will receive a complimentary storage upgrade valued at Rs 12,000. Additionally, customers can benefit from no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months when purchasing the device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications

This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, consistent with other models in the Galaxy S25 series. The phone features a robust titanium body and supports up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Running on OneUI 7 based on Android 15, the Galaxy S25 Edge is also IP68 rated, ensuring it remains safe from dust and water damage.

AI features

The Galaxy S25 Edge is packed with various innovative AI features powered by Gemini AI. Users can enjoy a suite of clever tools, including Circle to Search, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Now Brief, Writing Assist, Interpreter, Call Assist, Photo Assist, and Drawing Assist.

Camera capabilities

Equipped with a dual-camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a 200MP wide-angle camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide camera, allowing for 2x optical quality zoom and 10x digital zoom capabilities. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 12MP front camera.

Additional features

This ultra-slim smartphone showcases a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, supporting peak brightness levels of up to 2600 nits. The display features a 120Hz high refresh rate and a resolution of 3120x1440, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The phone also incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by a 3,900mAh battery, supporting 25W wired and wireless charging options.

ALSO READ: Samsugn Galaxy S25 vs S25 Edge: What's the real difference? Special features you need to know