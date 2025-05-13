Google uses Gemini AI to tackle online scams on Chrome and Android: Here’s how it works With AI-powered threat analysis, Google says it has reduced scam pages in Search by over 80 per cent and can now offer real-time scam alerts in Chrome and other apps. Gemini Nano, an on-device AI, plays a key role in offering enhanced user protection without compromising privacy.

New Delhi:

Online scams are becoming more advanced, often powered by AI, and now Google is turning the tables by using its own AI tools to fight back. The tech giant has confirmed that Gemini AI is being deployed across Search, Chrome, and Android to protect billions of users from fraudulent websites and scam messages.

Spoofed websites are a big concern

Have you ever clicked on a shady website that asks for your data without explaining why? These are often spoofed sites designed to steal user information. Google is aiming to prevent such dangerous interactions by detecting these threats before users fall for them.

Search is getting smarter and safer

Google says scammers often manipulate search results to appear at the top, tricking users into contacting fake customer support or visiting harmful pages. Using AI-powered tools, Google claims to have detected 20 times more scam pages, with scam listings in Search dropping by over 80 per cent.

Real-time scam alerts on Chrome with Gemini Nano

Gemini Nano, Google's on-device AI, is now integrated into Chrome, where it can scan websites in real time. It alerts users about suspicious behavior or fake links, all without sending data to Google servers — ensuring privacy and protection at once.

Android apps get scam detection boost

Google is also integrating scam-fighting AI into Android apps like Chrome, Google Messages, and the Phone app. This means users can receive alerts for suspicious messages or spam calls, much like third-party apps such as Truecaller or Apple’s built-in filters, but now powered directly by Google's AI.

AI is the new weapon against AI-powered scams

While scammers are increasingly using AI to create new traps in seconds, Google believes fighting AI with AI is the best way forward. With Gemini AI now powering protection across its key platforms, Google aims to make the internet a safer place for all users.