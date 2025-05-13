Vivo V50 Elite Edition set to launch in India on May 15 with Zeiss Cameras, premium design: Details The new Vivo V50 Elite Edition will be the first “Elite Edition” smartphone in the V-series lineup and will come with Zeiss co-engineered cameras, a premium circular camera design, and advanced portrait and sound features. It is expected to be priced above the regular V50 series models.

New Delhi:

Vivo, one of the leading smartphone brand, has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming V50 Elite Edition in the Indian market. The smartphone will officially debut on May 15 at noon and joins the existing V50 series lineup, which already includes the Vivo V50 and V50e.

India’s first Vivo ‘Elite Edition’ phone

This is the first time Vivo is introducing an “Elite Edition” variant in its V-series. The phone will focus on delivering a more premium experience with upgrades in camera technology and audio performance.

Photography expertise: Zeiss co-engineered cameras and refined the design

Vivo has partnered with Zeiss, the global optics expert. This partnership has been made to enhance the camera system on the V50 Elite Edition. Unlike the pill-shaped camera module seen on the regular V50 smartphone, then this model could feature a circular rear camera design with “Elite Edition” branding on the back panel.

Expected specifications

While the full specs will be revealed on launch day, the V50 Elite Edition is likely to share core hardware with the Vivo V50, including:

Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset Operating system: Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 Photography: Dual 50MP rear cameras

50MP front camera Battery: The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery along with a 90W fast charging Protection: IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance Speaker and security: Stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor

Expected price in India

The current Vivo V50 starts at Rs 34,999, with the top-end model priced at Rs 40,999. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is expected to be priced slightly higher, given its design and camera enhancements.

With the Vivo V50 Elite Edition, the brand is aiming to deliver a more refined, flagship-like experience in the mid-premium segment. The addition of Zeiss optics, a sleeker design, and powerful features like fast charging and a high-end AMOLED display could make it a strong contender for users seeking both style and substance. As the official launch date approaches, all eyes are on May 15 to see how Vivo prices and positions this premium addition to its V-series lineup.