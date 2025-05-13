Vivo V50 Elite Edition set to launch in India on May 15 with Zeiss Cameras, premium design: Details

Vivo, one of the leading smartphone brand, has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming V50 Elite Edition in the Indian market. The smartphone will officially debut on May 15 at noon and joins the existing V50 series lineup, which already includes the Vivo V50 and V50e.
India’s first Vivo ‘Elite Edition’ phone
This is the first time Vivo is introducing an “Elite Edition” variant in its V-series. The phone will focus on delivering a more premium experience with upgrades in camera technology and audio performance.
Photography expertise: Zeiss co-engineered cameras and refined the design
Vivo has partnered with Zeiss, the global optics expert. This partnership has been made to enhance the camera system on the V50 Elite Edition. Unlike the pill-shaped camera module seen on the regular V50 smartphone, then this model could feature a circular rear camera design with “Elite Edition” branding on the back panel.
Expected specifications
While the full specs will be revealed on launch day, the V50 Elite Edition is likely to share core hardware with the Vivo V50, including:
- Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display
- Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
- Operating system: Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15
- Photography:
- Dual 50MP rear cameras
- 50MP front camera
- Battery: The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery along with a 90W fast charging
- Protection: IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance
- Speaker and security: Stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor
Expected price in India
The current Vivo V50 starts at Rs 34,999, with the top-end model priced at Rs 40,999. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is expected to be priced slightly higher, given its design and camera enhancements.
With the Vivo V50 Elite Edition, the brand is aiming to deliver a more refined, flagship-like experience in the mid-premium segment. The addition of Zeiss optics, a sleeker design, and powerful features like fast charging and a high-end AMOLED display could make it a strong contender for users seeking both style and substance. As the official launch date approaches, all eyes are on May 15 to see how Vivo prices and positions this premium addition to its V-series lineup.