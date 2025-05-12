Alcatel V3 Ultra launching soon in India with stylus, triple cameras and OLED display The retail box reveals a sleek design, triple rear camera setup, stylus pen, and a flat display—possibly OLED. It will run on a Made-in-India operating system called NXTQuantumOS, built in collaboration with TCL and Nokia.

New Delhi:

Alcatel, a French technology brand established in 1996, operates under a trademark licensing agreement with Nokia and is managed by TCL Communication. The brand has been preparing to make a strong comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the V3 Ultra, a premium device set to launch soon via Flipkart. Ahead of its official unveiling, the retail box of the V3 Ultra has been revealed, giving us a first look at its design and key features.

First look: Triple cameras and stylus

According to a teaser shared by Madhav Seth, Advisor to Alcatel India and CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, the V3 Ultra will sport a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The retail box also shows a stylus pen, hinting at productivity-focused features. On the front, the device is likely to feature a flat OLED or AMOLED display, giving it a premium appeal.

Powered by a made-in-India OS

The V3 Ultra will be the first smartphone to run on NXTQuantumOS, a custom Android-based operating system developed in India. Alcatel has confirmed that this OS will be tailor-made for Indian users, aligning with the government’s Make in India initiative.

Launch and availability

The Alcatel V3 Ultra was originally expected to launch in March, but the release has now been shifted to the coming weeks. Alcatel's operations in India will be managed by TCL Communication, and the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart. The brand aims to target premium segment users looking for style, performance, and innovation.

Alcatel’s comeback with Indian roots

Alcatel, a French tech brand with a long history in mobile communications since 1996, is making its India re-entry with a renewed focus on local manufacturing and software innovation. The V3 Ultra is set to be the flagship device under this new initiative, blending international design with Made-in-India technology. Currently, the brand has its global presence, with its products available in over 160 countries