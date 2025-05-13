Galaxy S25 Edge debuts as one of the thinnest phones ever! Details here

Samsung surprised the tech world by launching the Galaxy S25 Edge, the super-thin version of its flagship smartphone, which was launched in January 2025. The handset is just 5.8mm thick and weighs only 163 grams, making it one of the thinnest smartphones ever released (as claimed).
A bold move before Apple’s iPhone Air
The launch comes amid reports that Apple is preparing a thinner version of the iPhone, rumoured to be called the iPhone 17 Air. Samsung seems to have acted fast to get ahead of its biggest rival.
“For the second half of 2025, thin is in,” said Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, suggesting other brands like Xiaomi and Honor may also follow this trend.
Specifications and price
- Display: The device comes with a 6.7-inch screen, which is as same as Galaxy S25+
- Thickness: 5.8mm
- Weight: 163 gram
- Camera: Dual camera setup
- AI features: Latest Samsung AI tools
- Price: Starts at USD 1,099 (which is around Rs 93,140)
- Availability: The handset will go on sale from the month end (May 30)
Why the early launch?
Samsung typically launches new high-end phones mid-year, but the S25 Edge arrived just four months after the original S25 series launch.
The reason? Samsung wants to keep the sales momentum going, especially as global smartphone demand is expected to drop in the coming quarter due to seasonal trends and tariff uncertainty.
Tariffs and market pressure
The early 2025 launch comes amid economic uncertainty and temporary pauses in U.S. tariffs on smartphones. This situation has affected companies like Samsung and Apple, and may have influenced Samsung’s strategy to boost flagship phone sales.
With the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung has fired an early shot in the next big smartphone battle—the race to be the slimmest. As Apple readies its slim iPhone model for launch later this year, consumers can expect a flood of sleek and lightweight phones from top brands.
|
Split AC Tips: How frequently should you service your AC and save on electricity bills?
|
Shock for Airtel users: Popular Rs 199 plan missing on UPI apps like PhonePe-Paytm
|
Truecaller launches AI Message IDs to make SMS smarter and safer