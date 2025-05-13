Galaxy S25 Edge debuts as one of the thinnest phones ever! Details here Samsung has launched the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, measuring just 5.8mm, ahead of Apple’s expected slim iPhone ‘Air’. The early release aims to sustain sales momentum as global smartphone demand weakens and tariff concerns linger.

New Delhi:

Samsung surprised the tech world by launching the Galaxy S25 Edge, the super-thin version of its flagship smartphone, which was launched in January 2025. The handset is just 5.8mm thick and weighs only 163 grams, making it one of the thinnest smartphones ever released (as claimed).

A bold move before Apple’s iPhone Air

The launch comes amid reports that Apple is preparing a thinner version of the iPhone, rumoured to be called the iPhone 17 Air. Samsung seems to have acted fast to get ahead of its biggest rival.

“For the second half of 2025, thin is in,” said Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, suggesting other brands like Xiaomi and Honor may also follow this trend.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Specifications and price

Display: The device comes with a 6.7-inch screen, which is as same as Galaxy S25+ Thickness: 5.8mm Weight: 163 gram Camera: Dual camera setup AI features: Latest Samsung AI tools Price: Starts at USD 1,099 (which is around Rs 93,140) Availability: The handset will go on sale from the month end (May 30)

Why the early launch?

Samsung typically launches new high-end phones mid-year, but the S25 Edge arrived just four months after the original S25 series launch.

The reason? Samsung wants to keep the sales momentum going, especially as global smartphone demand is expected to drop in the coming quarter due to seasonal trends and tariff uncertainty.

Tariffs and market pressure

The early 2025 launch comes amid economic uncertainty and temporary pauses in U.S. tariffs on smartphones. This situation has affected companies like Samsung and Apple, and may have influenced Samsung’s strategy to boost flagship phone sales.

With the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung has fired an early shot in the next big smartphone battle—the race to be the slimmest. As Apple readies its slim iPhone model for launch later this year, consumers can expect a flood of sleek and lightweight phones from top brands.