Split AC Tips: How frequently should you service your AC and save on electricity bills?

New Delhi:

Split ACs are an essential part for many households for beating the summer heat, but neglecting regular maintenance could reduce their performance and hike your power bills. We bring to you some smart tips on maintaining the machines- here’s how often you must service your AC, and simple tips to keep it running efficiently.

How often should you service a Split AC?

Twice a year is the best: Experts recommend getting your split AC serviced every 6 months, especially before and after the peak summer season. Pre-summer tune-up: Get a full check-up before summer to ensure cooling efficiency. Post-season clean-up: After heavy usage, a post-monsoon cleaning helps prevent dirt build-up and mould.

Why does regular servicing matter?

It improves cooling efficiency: Dirty AC filters and clogged coils will force your cooling machine to work harder, which will result in consuming more electricity.

Extends lifespan: Preventive servicing will reduce the wear and tear on internal components. Reduces power bills: A well-maintained AC cools faster and uses less energy.

Power-saving tips alongside servicing

Here are a few smart tips which you must ritualistically follow for better cooling and electricity saving, in this scorching heat:

Clean filters monthly: Wash indoor filters once every 2-4 weeks for optimal airflow. Set the right temperature: Keep the AC between 24 degrees to 26 degrees, which is considered to be an ideal setting for comfortable air and savings. Use ceiling fans: Fans help to circulate cool air. Using a ceiling fan along with AC usage will reduce the AC load. Seal leaks: Ensure that there is no cold air escaping from doors or windows. Turn off when not needed: Avoid running the AC unnecessarily to conserve electricity, which is a basic all. Make sure you shut down the main switch before sleeping, if you are not planning to use your AC.

Regular servicing of your split AC not only ensures powerful cooling but also saves you from high electricity bills and costly repairs. Stick to a servicing schedule and adopt simple usage habits to stay cool and efficient all year round.