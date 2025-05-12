Truecaller launches AI Message IDs to make SMS smarter and safer Truecaller has launched AI-powered Message IDs in India and 30 other countries, making SMS management smarter and safer. This feature uses AI to identify and summarise important texts like OTPs, delivery updates, and bills, helping users avoid spam and focus on what matters.

New Delhi:

Truecaller, the popular communication app initially known for caller ID, has launched a smart new feature called Message IDs, which is powered by artificial intelligence. This update is now live in India and over 30 countries. It’s designed to help users easily identify important messages like OTPs, payment reminders, and delivery updates—without getting lost in a sea of spam.

Smarter SMS With AI

Truecaller’s Message IDs use advanced AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to scan your SMS inbox and find important business messages. It all happens directly on your phone, keeping your data private and secure.

Whether it’s a bank alert, flight itinerary, or online order update, the app summarises the message and shows what matters—instantly. You no longer have to open every SMS to see if it’s important.

Easy setup for everyone

This new feature is free and works for both Premium and non-Premium users. It supports multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Swahili, and Spanish.

To use it, all you need to do is allow two permissions:

Read SMS

Display Over Other Apps

Once enabled, Truecaller gives you real-time pop-up alerts for important messages.

Trust verified messages with the green tick

Truecaller also introduces Green Message IDs, which come with a verified tick mark. These messages are confirmed to be from genuine businesses. It’s an extra layer of protection against scams and fake messages.

AI that works beyond OTPs

The new Message IDs are not limited to transactional messages. Truecaller’s AI now detects and highlights any important message, even if it doesn’t fall under a usual category. This means users won’t miss any crucial update, no matter the message type.

A step towards smarter communication

“With AI in Message IDs, we’re giving users a better way to manage SMS communication,” said John Joseph, Product Director, Insights at Truecaller. “It’s about making messaging clearer, safer, and more useful.”