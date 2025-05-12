PhonePe speaker now smarter with 4G, long battery and multilingual support: All you need to know

PhonePe, a Walmart-backed fintech company, has launched its new ‘Made in India’ SmartSpeaker, which has been designed specifically for merchants across India. This merchant-focused device offers real-time audio alerts for UPI payments, helping merchants instantly verify successful transactions.
The key upgrade is the inclusion of 4G connectivity, which ensures stronger and more reliable signal strength, particularly beneficial in remote or low-connectivity regions.
Over 7 days of battery life and fast charging
PhonePe further claims that the new SmartSpeaker will offer more than seven days of battery life on standby, making it ideal for busy shops and kiosks with limited charging options. Additionally, the device also supports fast charging, which completely charges the machine in just 75 minutes.
This improvement claims to ensure that the merchants will not have to face downtime during working hours, even with heavy daily usage.
Supports 21 Indian languages with celebrity voices
The SmartSpeaker offers support in up to 21 Indian languages and includes the popular celebrity voice feature for voice notifications. This multilingual support makes it easier for merchants in various states to use the device without language barriers.
Compact design, better sound and easy placement
With its compact design, the SmartSpeaker is easy to place on crowded counter spaces. The built-in speaker is optimised for clearer and louder audio, ensuring that merchants don’t miss alerts even in noisy environments.
Made in India for Indian merchants
PhonePe emphasises that this SmartSpeaker is manufactured in India, allowing the company to tailor its design and features to suit local business needs. The goal is to encourage financial inclusion while promoting domestic innovation.
Subscription plans and pricing
Merchants can choose between two payment options:
Monthly plan:
- Rs 318 one-time setup fee
- Rs 125 monthly subscription via UPI Autopay
Zero-rental plan:
- Rs 999 one-time setup fee
- Rs 25 monthly subscription
The monthly fee is automatically deducted until the merchant chooses to cancel the subscription.