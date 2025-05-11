Next-Gen Apple Watch and AirPods could see you! Built-in cameras reportedly under making The cameras are not for traditional photography but to enable AI-powered "Visual Intelligence" for context-aware features on the Watch and enhanced spatial audio and gesture controls on the AirPods. This move aims to make Apple's wearables even smarter and more intuitive.

New Delhi:

Apple enthusiasts will be astonished to know that their favourite wearables might be getting a whole lot smarter. A latest update from a Bloomberg report suggests that Apple is working towards futuristic versions of the AirPods and Apple Watch, which will be equipped with built-in cameras. The upcoming gadgets will possibly launch around 2027. Imagine your earbuds and smartwatch gaining the power of sight.

‘Nevis’ for your wrist, ‘Glennie’ for your ears: Apple's secret chips

The report hints at Apple developing specialised silicon for this visual upgrade. A chip codenamed ‘Nevis’ is reportedly in the works for the camera-enabled Apple Watch, while another chip, ‘Glennie’, is being designed for the upgraded AirPods. If all goes according to plan, these chips could be ready by 2027, paving the way for these innovative products to hit the market.

Beyond just snapping: AI-powered vision on your wearables

Do not expect to ditch your iPhone for taking photos with your watch or AirPods just yet. The integration of cameras isn't likely for conventional photography or FaceTime calls. Instead, the focus seems to be on unlocking a suite of cool AI-powered functions. For the Apple Watch, a camera, possibly embedded in the screen or near the Digital Crown (especially on a future Apple Watch Ultra), could enable it to "see" its surroundings. This "Visual Intelligence" system could offer smarter navigation and context-aware insights, making your watch an even more intuitive companion.

For the AirPods, the inclusion of infrared cameras could supercharge spatial audio, especially when paired with the Vision Pro and future Apple gadgets. This tech might even pave the way for gesture controls, letting you interact with your audio simply by moving your hands – think Jedi-like control over your music! Bloomberg's Mark Gurman emphasises that these cameras are primarily designed to gather visual data for on-device AI processing, aligning with Apple's growing emphasis on artificial intelligence.

A glimpse into the future: Smarter wearables for everyday life

While 2027 is still some time away and details are scarce, this potential move signals Apple's ambition to transform its wearables into incredibly intelligent and perceptive companions, seamlessly blending visual and audio awareness into our daily routines. Get ready for a future where your watch and earbuds can "see" and "understand" the world around you in new and exciting ways!

Apple's smart glasses are also getting brainy with a new chip

In other exciting news from the Apple universe, the tech giant in Cupertino is reportedly making headway in developing a brand-new chip for its upcoming smart glasses. This processor is said to be inspired by the energy-efficient chips found in the Apple Watch, prioritising battery life – a smart move compared to the power-hungry chips in iPhones, iPads, and Macs.