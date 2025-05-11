Jio's 84-day recharge plan: A game-changer for millions, ending recharge hassles Jio's Rs 1299 prepaid recharge plan offers 84 days validity, 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, unlimited 5G data for eligible users, a free Netflix subscription, a free JioTV subscription, and 50GB of Jio AI Cloud storage.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom provider of India with more than 460 million subscribers, continues to innovate its recharge plans to cater to its vast user base. In response to rising recharge costs, Jio has introduced plans with extended validity and bundled OTT subscriptions. One such plan, priced at Rs 1299, is gaining significant attention for its comprehensive benefits and convenience.

Addressing customer concerns with long validity

Jio's Rs 1,299 prepaid recharge plan addresses a key concern for many users: the frequent need to recharge their mobile phones. By offering a validity period of 84 days (approximately three months), Jio eliminates the recurring hassle of monthly recharges. This long validity provides users with uninterrupted connectivity and greater peace of mind.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio

Generous data allowance and unlimited calling

The Rs 1299 plan offers a substantial daily data allowance of 2GB. This translates to a total of 168GB of data over the 84-day validity period. This generous data allocation caters to users with moderate to high data consumption needs. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling to all local and STD networks, ensuring seamless communication without any call charges. After the daily 2GB data limit is exhausted, users can continue to access the internet at a reduced speed of 64kbps.

Unlocking 5G potential with unlimited data

Jio's Rs 1299 plan is a true 5G recharge plan. Eligible 5G users can enjoy unlimited 5G data, allowing them to experience the full potential of 5G connectivity without any data restrictions. This feature is particularly attractive to users who want to take advantage of the high speeds and low latency offered by 5G networks.

Bundled OTT subscription for entertainment

Recognizing the growing demand for digital entertainment, Jio has bundled a free subscription to Netflix with its Rs 1299 plan. This eliminates the need for users to pay separately for a Netflix subscription, making the plan even more cost-effective. Additionally, the plan includes a free subscription to JioTV, providing access to a wide range of live TV channels.

Additional benefits: Jio AI Cloud storage

As an added benefit, the Jio Rs 1299 plan also includes 50GB of Jio AI Cloud storage. This provides users with additional storage space for their files and data, further enhancing the value proposition of the plan.