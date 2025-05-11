GTA 6 PC Release Timeline: What Rockstar's history tells us about the wait Examining Rockstar's history shows that PC releases of their major titles have followed the console launches by a period ranging from eight months to nearly two years.

Rockstar Games has officially announced that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI will initially launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles on May 26, 2026. Notably absent from this initial release list is the PC platform, leaving many PC gamers wondering when they can expect to experience the next instalment in the acclaimed series. While the Nintendo Switch 2 was also not mentioned, the focus of speculation remains on the eventual PC release, based on Rockstar's historical patterns with previous major titles.

Rockstar's historical Console-to-PC release cadence

To understand the potential timeline for GTA 6's PC release, it's insightful to examine Rockstar's past release strategies. Looking back at Grand Theft Auto IV, the console versions for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 debuted in April 2008, while the PC version followed eight months later in December of the same year.

(Image Source : GTA 6 PC)GTA 6 PC

The release of Grand Theft Auto V presented a more extended wait for PC players. The game first launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013. PC gamers had to wait nearly two years, with the PC version finally arriving in April 2015.

Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2, another massive title from Rockstar, launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018. The Windows PC version was subsequently released over a year later, in November 2019.

Analyzing this historical data reveals a consistent trend: Rockstar typically staggers the release of its flagship titles between consoles and PCs. The delay has varied, ranging from eight months to almost two years. Therefore, it would align with their established practice if the PC release of GTA 6 were to occur sometime after the initial console launch in May 2026.

(Image Source : GTA 6)GTA 6

Impressive visuals captured on the Standard PS5

Adding to the anticipation is Rockstar's confirmation that the visuals showcased in the second GTA 6 trailer were captured on a base PlayStation 5 console, rather than the more powerful PS5 Pro. The trailer footage has been lauded for its exceptional level of detail, including high-fidelity graphics, intricate animations, realistic muscle deformation on characters, and subtle effects like sweat. Even minor details, such as bubbles in beer bottles and the sloshing of liquids, demonstrate the game's visual fidelity.

However, Rockstar has yet to disclose the target frame rates and resolutions for the game on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, leaving those technical details for future announcements.