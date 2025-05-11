OpenAI considers lifetime ChatGPT subscription: A bold move to dominate This move could be a strategic response to increasing competition from other AI platforms, aiming to attract and retain users by offering flexible and potentially long-term access to premium ChatGPT features.

New Delhi:

OpenAI, the company behind the popular AI chatbot named ChatGPT is reportedly considering a significant shift in its subscription model. As per the leaked information, it is suggested that the potential launch of a lifetime subscription plan, offering users access to ChatGPT's premium features for a one-time fee. This, along with a potential weekly subscription option, could dramatically alter how users access and pay for AI services.

Leaked code reveals new subscription options

A recent report indicates that string codes within the ChatGPT application contain references to both weekly and lifetime subscription plans. While OpenAI has not officially confirmed these plans, the discovery has sparked considerable speculation about the company's future pricing strategy. This follows OpenAI's previous introduction of a monthly "Pro" subscription in December 2024, priced at $200 (approximately Rs 17,000) per month.

Disrupting the subscription landscape

Currently, OpenAI offers monthly and annual "Plus" plans, costing $20 (around Rs 1,700) per month. The newly discovered string codes, however, only mention weekly and lifetime subscription options. The concept of a lifetime subscription is relatively unprecedented in the software and service industry. OpenAI's potential move could be a strategic attempt to attract and retain a large user base in an increasingly competitive AI market.

Strategic response to growing competition

The introduction of a weekly subscription could further enable users to experience ChatGPT's premium features at a lower cost, which will encourage the wider adoption and exploration of the tool. This strategy could be particularly beneficial in the face of growing competition from rival AI platforms such as Google Gemini AI, Grok AI and DeepSeek. When

To take you back to the lane, ChatGPT was initially launched in 2022, and it enjoyed a period of relative market dominance. However, the landscape has since become significantly more crowded, necessitating the innovative strategies for maintaining user engagement.

As the AI landscape continues to evolve rapidly, the introduction of such subscription models by a leader like OpenAI will undoubtedly shape how we interact with these powerful tools in the years to come.