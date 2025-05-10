Fake News Alert: How to stay informed without spreading panic during the India-Pak crisis Fake news is spreading fast on social media amid the India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam attack. Here's how to identify trusted sources and avoid sharing false or panic-inducing information.

New Delhi:

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, where 26 innocents were killed. In retaliation, India destroyed 9 terror camps, which were based in Pakistan, on May 7. Since then, social media has been bombarded with several unknown sources giving fake information related to the activities, sharing misleading posts and circulating them on popular social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp,

Instagram, Snapchat, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

From unverified videos to false casualty numbers and edited speeches, misinformation is being widely shared, confusion, fear and panic among the Indian citizens.

It is advised that one should not rely on any information which is being shared on social media until it is from a reliable source.

Fake news is doing more harm to the Indians currently!

We are currently in a moment of national crisis or war-like situations, where this misinformation can just act like petrol in the raging fire.

These pieces of information, which are being circulated by various non-verified source,s could worsen public emotions, trigger hate and mislead authorities.

Many fake posts are designed to appear genuine but are far from the truth. At this time, staying silent is better than forwarding unverified updates.

I would like to personally quote: "It’s better to stay unaware than misinformed"

How to spot and stop fake news?

Social media is never a reliable source. So, in case you forward anything, always cross-check with official sources. You may look out for:

Government updates which are being pushed on official pages like- PIB

Ministry of Defence

Home Ministry Follow reputed news agencies like DD News, All India Radio, ANI, PTI Then you must follow the verified News channels, verified/known journalists and officials Fact-checking portals like PIB Fact Check, which is the official page of the 'Press Information Bureau’ If you are unsure about a piece of news, then make sure you do not share it with anyone.

Trust reliable sources only

Here are a few trustworthy places to follow updates:

Press Information Bureau (PIB) Ministry of Home Affairs DD News PIB Fact Check Twitter

Fake news does not just mislead you, but everyone whom you share the information with- via photo, video, voice note, links, PDF and more. Everyone around you, especially your loved ones, is your responsibility ,so pay attention to what you share.