Fact Check: 70 per cent of India's power grid not hit by Pakistan cyberattack, viral claim fake India TV Fact Check: Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan has turned to spreading false information in an attempt to incite panic and deceive the public.

After the cowardly terrorist attack by Pakistan in Pahalgam on April 22, panic has clearly gripped Pakistan after the Indian Army exacted revenge through Operation Sindoor late on Tuesday night. While Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire along the border, it has also attempted to target multiple Indian cities using drones in recent days, all of which have been thwarted by the Indian Army. In the midst of this, Pakistan has been spreading false posts on social media.

Pakistan's fake news agency

A social media post falsely claimed that a cyber attack on India's power grid had caused 70 per cent of the country to lose power. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked this as completely false in its fact check. The PIB urged the public to remain cautious and avoid falling for such posts that spread panic, advising them to stay vigilant and not get trapped by misleading information.

"Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by #Pakistan has caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional," PIB said in an X post.

Trust only official statements

Pakistani social media users are sharing a video and photo of a missile attack with claims that Pakistan in retaliation, has launched an attack on India. The footage is being deliberately circulated by several Pakistani social media handles to spread propaganda and mislead the public amid the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

In the current sensitive situation, it is crucial to exercise extreme caution before believing or sharing any news, especially on social media. Think ten times before trusting content that lacks verification. Rely only on official statements from the Indian government, armed forces, or credible news agencies for accurate information.

