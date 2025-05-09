Fact Check: No, Pakistan has not launched missile attack on India, viral video is from 2020 Lebanon explosion India TV Fact Check: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a surge in misinformation is being observed on social media platforms, with the Pakistani army and government allegedly sharing fake news to manipulate narratives and mislead people.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have indeed intensified, especially after the missile attack by the Pakistani army on May 8, which targeted Indian border areas. The Indian Army successfully intercepted and destroyed all incoming missiles, reportedly using advanced air defense systems. In a swift and strong response, the Indian Army is also said to have shot down three Pakistani fighter jets attempting to breach Indian airspace.

Amid this escalation, a video is circulating widely on social media claiming that Pakistan launched a missile attack on India in retaliation. However, fact-checks confirm that the viral video claiming to show a Pakistani missile attack on India is actually from 2020 and has no connection to the current situation.

Pakistani social media users are sharing a video and photo of a missile attack with claims that Pakistan, in retaliation, has launched an attack on India. A user wrote on social media, "Big update: Pakistan retaliated against India and just launched a missile attack."

The lies being spread by Pakistan have been thoroughly debunked. A fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified on social media that the claim Pakistan-based handles are sharing an old video that took place in Beirut, Lebanon, in the year 2020.

In an X post, PIB said, "An #old video is being shared on #SocialMedia with the claim that #Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation. The video being shared is of the explosive attack that took place in Beirut, Lebanon, in the year 2020. Don't fall for the #propaganda being spread by Pakistani handles. Rely only on official information."

Pakistani social media users are sharing a video and photo of a missile attack with claims that Pakistan in retaliation, has launched an attack on India. The footage is being deliberately circulated by several Pakistani social media handles to spread propaganda and mislead the public amid the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

In the current sensitive situation, it is crucial to exercise extreme caution before believing or sharing any news, especially on social media. Think ten times before trusting content that lacks verification. Rely only on official statements from the Indian government, armed forces, or credible news agencies for accurate information.

