Fact Check: No confidential letter on military preparedness sent by Army chief, social media post is fake

The government has debunked as fake a letter being circulated on social media claiming that India's Chief of the Army Staff Gen VK Narayan has sent a 'confidential letter"

about military preparedness to Army officers of the Northern Command amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Face Check unit took to X to fact-check the letter as fake, clarifying that General VK Saxena is not the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS). It also advised people to refrain from sharing unverified information and only rely on official government sources for authentic information.

"A letter is being shared on Social Media claiming that the Chief of the Army Staff Gen V.K. Narayan has sent a confidential letter regarding military preparedness to the Army officer of Northern Command," the post read.

The fact check unit has been rebutting fake news and lies being spread by some social media accounts and Pakistani propaganda machinery after India's Operation Sindoor in which 21 terror launch pads were struck in Pakistan's Punjab and PoK in avenging of the Pahalgam terror attack.

At least 100 terrorists were killed in the operation, following which Pakistan resorted to launching drone and missile strikes in 15 cities across Indian border states, but these were thwarted by India's S-400 air defence system on Thursday.

Indian Armed Forces responded by targeting and disabling Pakistani Air Defence Radars and systems at multiple locations, including Lahore. According to the government, the response matched the Pakistani attacks in both domain and intensity.

India also shot down Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 fighter jet. Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan made attempts to launch attacks inside India, which were foiled by India's defence systems. According to reports, Pakistan has lost two other fighter jets as it attempted to intrude into India's airspace, including one JF-17 and an F-16.