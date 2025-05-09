Fact Check: No ban on airport entry across India, government clarifies The Press Information Bureau has confirmed that there's no ban on airport entry across India. Several social media posts claimed otherwise, and it created a sensation on the internet. Nonetheless, the airport security has been tightened.

Several posts on social media claimed that the Indian government has shut down civil aviation in the country. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed that the news had no merit and the Indian government has taken no such measure.

The information went viral on social media after Pakistan attacked India in the evening of May 8. After the heinous attack on civilians in Pahalgam, India launched a scathing attack on Pakistan in the early hours of May 7. It claimed the lives of over 100 terrorists, as several media reports claimed.

Pakistan, on the other hand, promised to attack India ‘at a time and place’ of their choosing. However, they couldn’t wait to plan and launched an attack on the same day in Jammu and a few parts of Rajasthan. India eventually retaliated, which destroyed several parts of the Rawalpindi stadium, where a match between the Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings was supposed to be played.

On the evening of May 8, Pakistan eventually attacked India once again, but this time, they lost three fighter jets. The Indian air defence system tracked down three of the fighter jets and also, and a pilot was caught in Rajasthan.

Despite so, the government hasn’t shut down the civil aviation. However, several airports in the north - Jammu, Chandigarh and Dharamsala are closed for public safety. Nevertheless, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, BCAS has instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures. All passengers at all airports will undergo a Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) or pre-boarding checks at all airports. Vehicles will also be thoroughly inspected at all airport terminals, IDs will be checked before admission, and passenger bags will be randomly checked.

"In view of the recent attack in Pahalgam and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes so that no untoward incident takes place in the country. Accordingly, utmost precautions need to be taken by all the stakeholders," BCAS says in its order.