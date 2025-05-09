Fact Check: No, there was no explosion heard at Jaipur airport amid drone attacks from Pakistan Jaipur's District Magistrate (DM) Jitendra Kumar Soni stated that false claims were circulating on social media claiming explosions at Jaipur Airport. He called the report baseless and misleading.

Reacting to reports of an explosion at Jaipur airport in the wake of the drone attacks from Pakistan, Jaipur's District Magistrate (DM) Jitendra Kumar Soni refuted such reports and called the news baseless and misleading. "This news is baseless and misleading. Jaipur airport is completely safe," the official X account of Jaipur's DM wrote.

He stated that false claims were circulating on the social media that explosions were heard at Jaipur Airport.

Earlier in the evening on Friday, several Pakistani drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sectors. Meanwhil,e a precautionary blackout was enforced in multiple areas amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

A complete blackout has been enforced in the Akhnoor and Udhampur region of Jammu and Kashmir; Ambala and Panchkula area of Haryana.

Pakistan has violated the ceasfire for yet another day. On Thursday Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.