Fact Check: Did three IAF fighter jets crashed in Himalayas? Viral claim by Pakistan proved fake India TV Fact Check: In the current sensitive situation, it is crucial to exercise extreme caution before believing or sharing any news, especially on social media. Think ten times before trusting content that lacks verification.

New Delhi:

A social media post falsely claimed that around three fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in different areas of the Himalayan region. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked this as completely false in its fact check. The PIB urged the public to remain cautious and avoid falling for such posts that spread panic, advising them to stay vigilant and not get trapped by misleading information.

"Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that three fighter jets have crashed in different areas of the Himalayan region," PIB said in an X post.

This viral fake post and picture is from a news article which was published in 2016, with the title- IAF Mig-27 crashes near house in Jodhpur, where the pilot ejected safely. A Mig-27 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on June 13, 2016, in a residential area in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The pilot ejected safely from the aircraft, however, reports said some people suffered injuries on the ground.

The plane crashed adjacent to a house in an open area in Mahaveer Nagar, SHO Basni Police Station, Rajesh Yadav said earlier. The pilot was on a routine training mission. He had reported a technical problem and sought a priority landing.

The footage is being deliberately circulated by several Pakistani social media accounts to spread propaganda and mislead the public amid the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

In the current sensitive situation, it is crucial to exercise extreme caution before believing or sharing any news, especially on social media. Think ten times before trusting content that lacks verification. Rely only on official statements from the Indian government, armed forces, or credible news agencies for accurate information.

