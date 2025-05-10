Rajouri shelling kills top J&K officer Sh Raj Kumar Thappa: CM Omar Abdullah mourns ‘Terrible Loss'

In a tragic turn of events, the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) of Rajouri, Shri Raj Kumar Thappa, lost his life after a Pakistani shell hit his residence in Rajouri town on Friday (May 9). The cross-border attack came amid heightened tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) during the ongoing Operation Sindoor, a major anti-terror drive launched by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistani shelling targets civilian areas in Rajouri
ADDC was on duty just a day before
Shri Raj Kumar Thappa had been actively engaged in administrative responsibilities, including accompanying the Deputy Chief Minister during a district visit just a day before the attack. He also attended an official online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, highlighting his dedication towards public service.
CM Omar Abdullah expresses deep grief
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to express his sorrow over the tragic loss.
“Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM... Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling... I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace,” the CM wrote.
Operation Sindoor sees escalation along LoC
Sources in the defence establishment have linked this shelling to retaliatory actions by Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor—a large-scale anti-terror operation aimed at flushing out militants from the Pir Panjal region, which includes Rajouri and Poonch. The operation has seen intensified ground action and aerial surveillance in recent weeks.
Civilians and officials in danger
Friday’s shelling incident highlights the growing risk to both civilians and officials in border districts. Authorities have called for increased safety measures, including the possible relocation of administrative staff and enhanced bunker infrastructure in vulnerable areas.
Nation pays tribute
As the nation mourns the death of ADDC Thappa, tributes are pouring in from all corners. His dedication to the service of Jammu & Kashmir has been widely acknowledged. Security forces remain on high alert, and further action under Operation Sindoor is expected in the coming days.
