IndiGo cancels flights to multiple cities till May 10: Full list inside In a significant development, leading airline IndiGo has announced the suspension of its flights to and from several northern cities of India. This move is expected to affect thousands of passengers planning to travel in the coming days.

New Delhi:

IndiGo, one of the leading private airlines available in India has cancelled flights to and from 10 northern Indian cities until 11:59 PM on May 10. The decision has been taken likely due to security-related airspace concerns. Affected passengers should check their flight status and contact the airline for support.

Affected routes and timing

According to the official statement, all IndiGo flights to and from the following cities have been cancelled until 11:59 PM on May 10:

Srinagar Jammu Amritsar Leh Chandigarh Dharamshala Bikaner Jodhpur Kishangarh Rajkot

The airline has advised the passengers travelling within India to check their booking status and reach out to customer care for assistance or rescheduling.

Likely reason: Security and operational restrictions

While the airline has not officially specified the reason for the mass cancellations, aviation sources suggest it may be linked to heightened security concerns and airspace restrictions amid ongoing tensions in the northern region of the country. Cities like Srinagar, Leh, and Jammu are particularly sensitive zones, and such steps are often taken as a precautionary measure.

What should passengers do in such a condition?

IndiGo has assured full support to affected passengers. Those who have booked tickets for these routes are advised to:

Check messages or emails from IndiGo for updates

Visit the airline’s website or mobile app to reschedule or cancel

Contact customer service for alternative travel options

Passengers are also urged to avoid the airport rush and wait for updates before heading to the terminal.

Just to recall, on May 8, India launched Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure and military assets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. With both sides enforcing strict airspace rules, many westbound Indian flights now face longer routes, affecting scheduling and fuel efficiency.

After the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers on April 24, and India responded by banning Pakistani flights over its territory on April 30.