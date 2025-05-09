GTA 6 Trailer 2 becomes ‘Biggest Video Launch Ever’ with 475 million views: Know-why GTA 6's second trailer has shattered global viewership records, amassing over 475 million views across platforms. Rockstar Games claims it's the biggest video launch of all time, beating major Hollywood trailers like Deadpool and Wolverine.

New Delhi:

Rockstar Games, founded in 1998 under Take-Two Interactive, is one of the leading video game publishers which is popularly known for creating games like the Grand Theft Auto series has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6’s second trailer has set a new benchmark for video launches, achieving 475 million views across social media platforms. Shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Rockstar claims this makes it the biggest video launch of all time, surpassing trailers for blockbuster movies like Deadpool and Wolverine and The Fantastic Four.

On YouTube alone, GTA 6 Trailer 2 gained 85 million views in just under two days. The staggering 475 million includes views from other platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

Beating Hollywood’s best trailers

The new milestone dethroned the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, which had 365 million views in 24 hours. It also outperformed the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, which saw over 200 million views within its first day.

GTA 6 Trailer 1 had earlier set a record as the most-viewed non-music video on YouTube in its debut, crossing 93 million views in 24 hours. That trailer has now surpassed 255 million total views on YouTube.

Retro music tracks gain new fame

The second trailer featured the song “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters, which saw a massive 182,000% spike in Spotify streams after the trailer dropped. Similarly, Tom Petty’s “Love Is a Long Road”, featured in the first trailer, also became a hit on music streaming platforms.

New trailer offers fresh look at GTA 6 story

GTA 6 Trailer 2, released unexpectedly on May 6, gave fans a closer look at the game’s dual protagonists—Jason and Lucia—and their partnership. Rockstar confirmed the footage includes an equal mix of in-game graphics and cinematic cutscenes, all captured on PlayStation 5.

New release date announced

(Image Source : GTA)GTA 6 Trailer 2

While originally scheduled for Fall 2025, Rockstar has delayed the launch of GTA 6. The game will now release on May 26, 2026, exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.