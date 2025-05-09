BSNL discontinues Caller Tune service, plans AI-based replacement for enterprise users The service will be replaced by a cloud-native, AI-powered platform that is customer-driven and integrated with OTT apps. This shift comes after growing demand from enterprise customers for more personalised, AI-enabled features.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL) has decided to discontinue its Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) service, a once-popular feature among its Closed User Group (CUG) and bulk connection subscribers. The decision was made in response to user demand and feedback, especially from enterprise customers. The move signals BSNL’s push towards modernisation and AI integration in its services.

BSNL shuts down PRBT Service

As per a report by ET Telecom, the PRBT service was quietly phased out last month. BSNL has stopped offering this service with any of its recharge packs. Following the discontinuation, BSNL’s customer care centres reportedly received numerous queries, especially from users who relied on PRBT for business or customised caller experiences.

An AI-based platform to replace the old system

In place of PRBT, BSNL is preparing to launch a next-generation AI-based platform. This cloud-native solution will be built on a customer-driven and ad-funded model, aiming to create a new revenue stream for the telecom company. According to BSNL Chairman A Robert Ravi, the upcoming system will offer personalised experiences powered by AI and will be seamlessly integrated with OTT applications.

This AI-powered caller experience will not only be more dynamic but also help BSNL cater to evolving user expectations in the digital age. It reflects the company’s larger plan to modernise its telecom infrastructure and digital offerings.

BSNL ramping up 4G and 5G rollout

Meanwhile, BSNL is rapidly progressing on its pan-India 4G rollout, with over 80,000 out of 1 lakh mobile towers already installed. The telecom firm also plans to initiate its 5G preparations from June 2025, marking a major leap towards next-generation connectivity.

Also read about the ongoing Operation Sindoor, after which, the telecom companies have been urged to focus their efforts on border areas, compiling updated lists of critical infrastructure and installations to guarantee their safety and operational continuity during emergencies.

Telcos have also been told to keep adequate reserves of diesel for DG sets to generate unhindered power supply to telecoms infrastructure. They have been told to strategically deploy reserve teams, including repair crews with critical spares to enable fast restoration of telecom services in emergency scenarios.