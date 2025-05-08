New Google Maps feature on iPhone detects location in screenshots Google Maps has rolled out a smart screenshot feature for iPhone users that helps detect location names or addresses in your screenshots and saves them in a new “Screenshots” list. This saves time and effort while planning trips or navigating to new places you find online.

New Delhi:

Google Maps, one of the popular location tracking features which is available on both Android and iOS, has come up with a new time-saving feature that only supports iPhones, at the time of writing. With the new feature, whenever you take a screenshot that includes a place name or address, the Maps will automatically detect the location and create a list of saved places. This will help save the time of the users from switching between their phone's gallery and the app to type in the location manually.

Detects location in screenshots: How does it work on your iPhone?

To access the new feature:

Update your Google Maps app to the latest version. Open the app and go to the “You” tab at the bottom. You’ll see a new private list called “Screenshots.” Google will scan your gallery for screenshots with location data and show suggestions. You can choose to “Save” or “Don’t Save” those places.

This is especially handy if you spot cool places on social media or websites and want to visit them later.

Turn on auto-scan for easy access

If you also grant access to your full photo library, Google Maps will be able to auto-scan all the new screenshots and place them under the “Screenshots” section. You will be able to find a toggle button to turn this auto-scan feature on or off anytime.

You can further manually select images if you do not desire Google to scan your entire photo gallery.

Currently, for iPhone, Android is coming soon

By the time of writing, the new feature is currently operational and rolling out only for iOS devices (for iPhone users), but Google has confirmed that the Android support will be coming in future updates. So if you are an Android user, then you need to wait a little longer, as the company did not make any announcement as such.