Samsung Unpacked set for May 12: What to expect? The teaser “Beyond Slim” hints at the launch of the thinnest Galaxy smartphone ever—likely the much-rumoured Galaxy S25 Edge. The livestream will be available on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel.

New Delhi:

Samsung is gearing up for its next big launch event, and fans around the globe are buzzing with anticipation. The company has officially confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on May 12 at 8 p.m. ET — that’s May 13 at 5:30 a.m. IST for Indian viewers.

The livestream will be available globally on Samsung.com and the brand’s YouTube channel, giving fans a front-row seat to all the major reveals.

‘Beyond Slim’ Teaser sparks, Galaxy S25 Edge expected to unveil

Samsung’s invite came with a minimalistic teaser image, showing just the event date and the phrase "Beyond Slim." While the company hasn’t officially confirmed which product is launching, that tagline is a strong hint toward a new ultra-slim Galaxy smartphone.

According to leaks and industry insiders, this could be the debut of the Galaxy S25 Edge—rumoured to be Samsung’s thinnest non-foldable phone ever. The device has been at the centre of numerous online leaks and renders over the past few weeks.

Galaxy S25 Edge: Thinnest Galaxy yet?

All signs point to Samsung introducing a sleek, ultra-lightweight phone with a premium design and edge-to-edge display. While most Unpacked events in recent years have focused on foldables and flagship upgrades, this event could mark a return to the classic form factor, only thinner and sharper than ever.

If the rumours are accurate, the Galaxy S25 Edge may push the boundaries of smartphone design, bringing something fresh to the table without the fold.

Where to watch the Unpacked Event

Samsung will livestream the Unpacked event on:

Samsung.com

Samsung’s official YouTube channel

So in case you are exploring and waiting for the latest Galaxy S25 Edge, then you must set your alarms, because all will be revealed on May 13 (IST). Whether it's the Galaxy S25 Edge or a surprise foldable, one thing is for sure—Samsung is ready to go "Beyond Slim."