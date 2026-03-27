Karan Johar hails Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge, calls it Ranveer Singh's 'career best work'

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been on a rampage at the box office since its release. The film has been receiving praise from fans, critics, and even celebrities from both South and North Indian cinema.

Actors like Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, and others have praised Ranveer Singh's film. Now, on Friday, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also heaped praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Read on to know what he said.

Karan Johar hails Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge

Karan Johar who directed Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shared a lengthy note on his Instagram handle, applauding Aditya Dhar's direction and even calling the film Ranveer Singh's "career-best work." He called the film an "impeccable craft," writing, "The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … the heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft…(sic)."

Praising Aditya Dhar's direction and the film's soundscape, he wrote, "the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absloutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!!(sic)." Take a look at Karan Joahr's Instagram post below:

Talking about Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar said, "Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hua yaar?!?????? Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…. True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!! (sic)."

He concluded his note by writing, "I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business… today I am a part of the fraternity and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today… @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios (sic)."

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Box office collection

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 715.72 crore within nine days of its release. On Day 9, Ranveer Singh's film earned Rs 41.55 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 854.99 crore.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Part 2 box office Day 9: How much did Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film earn?