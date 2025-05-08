Skype retires after 23 years: How to move your chats and contacts to Microsoft Teams? Skype users are now being migrated to Microsoft Teams, where their contacts and chat history will be available. Microsoft encourages users to export any important Skype data before the shutdown.

New Delhi:

After 23 years of being in the internet-based communication space, Skype has officially stopped working completely for the users on May 5 (2025). Microsoft, which acquired Skype in 2011 has retired the platform and have been encouraging users to transition to Microsoft Teams — a platform which is said to be more suited to modern communication needs.

But why did Microsoft shut down Skype?

Skype was launched in 2003, and within a short time, it became the go-to app for free video and voice calls. Its popularity soared during the 2000s, making long-distance communication easy and affordable. I remember my parents bought a web camera, so that we could have a face-to-face video call (which we used to call “Skype call”) with my cousin who was based in London (UK).

However, in recent years, the rise of other video conferencing apps and platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, along with other platforms, surfaced, which overshadowed Skype.

Now, Microsoft has confirmed that it’s phasing out Skype in favour of Teams, which has grown rapidly, especially during the remote work boom of the pandemic.

What happens to your Skype account?

Microsoft is making the transition to Teams seamless. Users can sign in to Teams using their existing Skype credentials, and once inside, they will find their chat history, contacts, and caller ID data already migrated.

For those who prefer not to continue, Microsoft also allows users to download their Skype data before the service goes offline. This includes shared files, chat messages, and contact lists, available via the account settings on the Skype web portal.

Why is Microsoft Teams the new communication tool?

Unlike Skype, Microsoft Teams is built for both work and personal use, offering video meetings for up to 10,000 participants, real-time document collaboration, and app integrations. It's become the company’s flagship platform for everything from team meetings to casual chats, making it a natural successor to Skype.

Skype’s legacy will be remembered

Though Skype is reaching its end, its contribution to online communication cannot be forgotten. It helped families stay connected, enabled remote work before it was mainstream, and shaped the way we think about video calling. As the app bows out, its spirit lives on — inside Microsoft Teams and the evolution of digital communication.