5 Essential gadgets every Indian household must have during emergencies or war-like situations Preparation is not panic. Investing in these essential gadgets ensures your family’s safety, readiness, and peace of mind during uncertain times. Stay alert, stay informed — and support the nation’s efforts with responsible preparedness.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam-Baisaran terror attack, which took place on April 22 (2025), and India's swift retaliation through Operation Sindoor, tensions between India and Pakistan are at an all-time high. While the armed forces are prepared on the borders, Indian citizens must also be ready for any emergency. Here are 5 must-have gadgets every Indian home should keep during such critical times for communication, safety, and survival.

1. Battery-powered radio or emergency crank radio

In case mobile networks and the internet go down during wartime or blackouts, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio becomes your lifeline. It ensures you receive updates directly from government and military sources via All India Radio or other emergency broadcasts. Choose a model with solar charging, a flashlight, and USB support for added utility.

2. Solar power banks and chargers

Power outages are common during attacks or natural disasters. A high-capacity solar power bank ensures you can charge essential devices like phones, radios, or torches. Look for options with multiple USB ports and fast charging capabilities.

3. Portable water purifier or LifeStraw

Access to clean drinking water can become difficult during emergencies. A portable water filter like LifeStraw or any UV-based purifier ensures you and your family stay safe from waterborne diseases, especially in case of supply disruption.

4. LED emergency lights and headlamps

Long power cuts can occur during bombings, blackouts, or curfews. Rechargeable LED lights or solar-powered lanterns ensure visibility in your home. Headlamps are useful for hands-free operation, especially while navigating in the dark or helping others.

5. Emergency medical kit with digital thermometer and oximeter

Keep a fully stocked first-aid kit that includes antiseptics, bandages, prescription medicines, and gadgets like a digital thermometer and pulse oximeter. In times of war, access to hospitals may be limited, making it crucial to manage basic health issues at home.

Why this matters now: The Pahalgam-Baisaran attack and Operation Sindoor

The devastating Pahalgam-Baisaran terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, has shaken the nation. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine major terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK. As cross-border tensions continue to rise, Indian families must prepare for any escalation. While the armed forces are actively defending the country, every household must be self-reliant in case of communication blackouts, curfews, or supply shortages.