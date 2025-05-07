PICS: Bahawalpur Terror Camp images surfaced after Operation Sindoor- Now and then In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK), including the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed base in Bahawalpur.

In the early hours of the morning at 1:28 AM, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, a highly coordinated missile strike targeting nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoJK. These strikes were carried out in the range of 100 kilometres inside Pakistani territory, but launched entirely from Indian soil. The operation was a direct response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives (tourists and native wage earner).

Bahawalpur Terror Camp destroyed completely!

One of the most high-profile targets was the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s camp, which was based at Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Punjab province of Pakistan. The area has been a long-time hub for terrorist activities. Satellite images and Google Maps data show that the compound has been completely flattened. Before the strike, the site was surrounded by open fields near the Bahawalpur bypass. Here are the satellite images of the area after the successful Operation Sindoor.

Other Targets Across PoJK and Pakistan

The Indian Army also struck camps in:

Muzaffarabad (Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba hideouts) Kotli (Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish bases) Barnala, Sialkot, Tehra Kalan, and Muridke Each target was chosen based on real-time intelligence, ensuring only terror infrastructure was hit.

Global diplomacy in action

Following the operation, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed his US counterpart. Doval confirmed that the attacks were precise and non-escalatory, avoiding any Pakistani military targets. US President Donald Trump responded by expressing hope for peace. India also informed Britain, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE about the strike.

Operation Sindoor

