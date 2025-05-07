AI is coming for your job, says Fiverr CEO: 8 Profiles most at risk Micha Kaufman has issued a bold internal message warning employees that artificial intelligence will soon replace key job roles, including his own. Emphasising the urgent need for upskilling, he named 8 professions most vulnerable to AI disruption and urged teams to embrace new tools.

New Delhi:

In a strongly worded internal email, Micha Kaufman, the CEO of Fiverr, has openly acknowledged that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to disrupt the global job market, and no role is safe anymore. Shared online by Aadit Sheth, the CEO of Neatprompts, the message quickly went viral for its brutal honesty about the future of work.

AI is coming for everyone, even the CEO is not safe!

Kaufman did not sugarcoat his message in the email. He stated that “AI is coming for your jobs. Heck, it's coming for my job too.”

He further emphasised that the threat of automation is not limited to Fiverr but is a global trend which will be affecting all the industries.

Whether you are a programmer, designer, product manager, data scientist, lawyer, finance professional, customer support executive or salesperson- AI could soon do your job better, faster, and cheaper.

8 Professions most at risk with artificial intelligence

According to Kaufman, here are the number of profiles or job roles which are most vulnerable to AI replacement:

Programmer Lawyer Customer Support Salesperson Data Scientist Designer Product Manager Finance Professional

These roles involve repetitive or easily automatable tasks, which AI tools like Cursor, Lexis+ AI and Intercom Fin are already handling efficiently.

Adapt or become obsolete

Instead of panicking, Kaufman encouraged a proactive mindset for the people who are working in the above-mentioned segment. He urged employees to:

Learn relevant AI tools

Master prompt engineering

Identify in-house AI experts

Rethink productivity goals

Stop relying on traditional search tools like Google

He boldly declared, “Google is dead,” highlighting how generative AI has changed the game.

The future is now: Upskill or be left behind

As tech companies worldwide struggle to balance innovation and layoffs, Kaufman’s blunt assessment reveals a critical truth: AI adoption is no longer optional. Companies must adapt their workforce or risk becoming outdated in a rapidly evolving digital economy.