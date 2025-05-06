WhatsApp Photo Scam Alert: One click on a shared picture could drain your bank account One click to download any photo shared by an unknown contact might give hackers access to personal data, banking apps, and even your entire phone, leading to massive financial losses. Authorities are urging users not to download unknown media on WhatsApp.

New Delhi:

We all know that cyber fraud has escalated over the past 1.5 years, where these cybercriminals have been exploring various ways to defraud innocents. Recently, a new kind of scam was found where these fraudsters have found a new way to target WhatsApp users, and this time, it involves a seemingly innocent photo. A new scam has been circulating on the platform, which uses malicious images to trick users into downloading dangerous malware that can steal personal data and drain bank accounts within seconds.

How does this photo scam work?

Users receive a random WhatsApp message containing a photo from an unknown number. These images may appear normal, like memes, greetings, or forwards, but they contain hidden malware code. The moment the photo is downloaded, the malware silently gets installed by itself on the smartphone of the user, which gives access to your device to the hackers. Once infected, the malware can track your keystrokes, access banking apps, steal passwords and even clone your identity. Some advanced scams can bypass two-factor authentication and silently transfer money from your account.

Who’s being targeted?

Cybersecurity experts say that both Android and iPhone users are at risk. These scams are often timed during festive seasons, big sale events, or major news events when people are more likely to engage with unfamiliar messages.

How to stay safe while using WhatsApp?

Never download photos or files from an unknown sender (guide every elder in your family to be aware). Disable auto-download of media under WhatsApp settings. Regularly update your phone's antivirus software. Report suspicious messages to WhatsApp and block the sender instantly.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has also issued advisories urging users to remain cautious while using messaging platforms.

This scam highlights the growing sophistication of cyberattacks. WhatsApp users must remain vigilant and avoid clicking on unknown links or media, even if they appear harmless.