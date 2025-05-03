WhatsApp Web Update: Now make voice and video calls without downloading the app This update will significantly improve convenience for millions who use WhatsApp Web for work and communication. The feature is currently in beta and will soon roll out to all users.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, the world’s most used instant messaging app with over 3.5 billion users worldwide is reportedly rolling out a game-changing feature for those who use the app on desktop or laptop. So far, the voice and video calls on WhatsApp were limited to smartphones or they would need to instal the WhatsApp application on their Windows or macOS (on their MacBooks). But that changing now, as the latest update will not need any specific app.

Now, users of WhatsApp Web will soon be able to make voice and video calls directly from their browser, no app installation needed. This feature is a big relief for professionals and users who rely on the web version for communication during work.

No more downloads for calling

Earlier, to make a voice or video call via desktop, users were supposed to download WhatsApp’s dedicated application. With this new update, that requirement is gone.

WhatsApp Web will show phone and camera icons next to the chat icon, which makes it easy to call directly from the browser interface. This update boosts convenience without sacrificing security.

Spotted in Beta testing

This new feature was first reported by WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp-related updates and leaks. As per their report, the calling functionality has been spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp Web and is currently under testing and the broader rollout is expected soon.

The Advanced Privacy feature has also been released

Alongside the new calling feature for WhatsApp desktop users, it has recently been added to another important update for privacy-conscious users. The app now includes an ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ setting, which helps users prevent their chats from being exported or shared. This enhances safety for sensitive conversations.

Meta has been avidly making changes and upgrading the platform for the users, for a more connected and enhanced experience. Recently, the platform also added options like sharing HD images, videos, sharing music on their status images and more.