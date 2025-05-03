Internet not working despite data pack? Try these easy and quick fixes

Smartphone users often find themselves frustrated when their mobile internet stops working, especially when the data pack is active and the signal is strong. Whether you are trying to book a cab or stream a video, a lack of connectivity can ruin your day. However, this issue can usually be resolved with a few easy tweaks in your phone's settings.
Adjusting a few simple settings like turning on data roaming, clearing the cache, or updating your software can help fix the problem quickly. Here's how you can restore your internet connectivity in minutes.
1. Turn on data roaming
If you are in a different city or roaming area, your internet might stop working unless data roaming is enabled.
- Go to Settings
- > Network & Connectivity
- >Mobile Network
- > Enable Data Roaming
If roaming is already on and the issue persists, try restarting your phone. A reboot can refresh your network and resolve temporary glitches.
2. Restart your smartphone
Sometimes, all your phone needs is a quick restart. If your device has not been restarted in a long time, cached data can affect internet connectivity. Restarting helps refresh the phone’s internal network settings and often restores proper data functioning.
3. Clear the Band app cache
Just like PCs, smartphones also accumulate cache data, which can slow down or block internet access.
- Go to your browser/app settings and clear cache regularly.
- This improves speed and helps avoid loading issues caused by outdated or corrupt cached files.
4. Reset network settings
- If nothing works, try resetting your network settings.
- Go to Settings
- > System
- > Reset Options
- > Reset Network Settings
- This will reset Wi-Fi, mobile data, and Bluetooth configurations, often fixing persistent data issues.
5. Check for software and app updates
Outdated software can interfere with internet performance.
- Visit Settings
- Software Update to ensure that you are running the latest version.
- Also, update any app that’s not working properly with your internet, especially if the issue occurs in only one app.
By following these steps, you can troubleshoot and fix mobile internet issues without visiting a service centre.
