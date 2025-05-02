How to make your caste certificate online in any Indian state? Step-by-step guide Whether for government jobs, scholarships or exams, having a valid caste certificate is crucial. Citizens can apply for a caste certificate online without visiting government offices. Here’s how to apply through your state’s official website or the central service portal.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, the central government has approved a caste census, which means castes will be counted in the upcoming national census. This development could make it mandatory for many individuals to present a caste certificate for official purposes. Besides this, caste certificates are already required for availing of reservation in government jobs, accessing scholarships, and appearing in competitive exams.

No need to visit offices: Apply online from home

If you think that getting a cast certificate is a long task, then here is an update. All thanks to Digital India, the days of standing in long queues at government offices are over. Now, anyone can apply for a caste certificate online through their state’s official portal. For example:

Uttar Pradesh: edistrict.up.gov.in Bihar: serviceonline.bihar.gov.in Delhi: edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in

If you are unsure of your state’s portal, simply visit the National Government Service Portal at services.india.gov.in and search for “Caste Certificate”. You will be directed to the appropriate state link.

How to register and apply?

If you are applying for the first time, you need to register as a new user on your state portal:

Click on “New User Registration”. Enter your name, mobile number, email ID, address, and Aadhaar number. Verify your mobile number with the OTP sent. Set up your user ID and password.

Once registered, log in to the portal and select “Caste Certificate” from the services menu to begin your application.

Applying for a caste certificate has become easier than ever, thanks to the Digital India initiative. Whether you're a student, job seeker, or preparing for government exams, having this document ready is essential. With state-specific portals and a centralised government website at your fingertips, you can now complete the entire process from the comfort of your home—no need to run from office to office. Just follow the simple steps, register online, and get your caste certificate hassle-free.